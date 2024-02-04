Ongoing investigation of fatal hit and run crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - According to Delaware State Police, on Saturday, February 3rd, at approximately 10:12 P.M., a silver Chevy Silverado did not stop at a red light on Wilson Road off of Dupont Boulevard in Georgetown. The Silverado collided with a maroon Chevy HHR in the intersection because the HHR had the green light. When the Silverado was spinning from the impact, officials say it hit a red Dodge Ram that also had a green light.
Officials say the Chevy HHR caught on fire after the hit, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver's name is being withheld until the family is notified. The driver of the Ram, a 33-year-old man from Selbyville, Delaware was not injured.
Police say the Chevy Silverado fled the scene.
Officials say Dupont Boulevard, at the intersection of Wilson Road was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated.