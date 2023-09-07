DELAWARE - Nearly a year after its successful launch in Maryland, online sports betting is set to come to Delaware. According to Helene Keeley, director of the Delaware Lottery, the addition comes as a result of a change in the state's online gaming provider as a whole and because of an increase in demand for online betting from players in the state.
NEW CONTRACT
A new contract, which was granted to Rush Street Interactive, includes the option to add online sports betting. According to Keeley, Rush Street Interactive was chosen from two bids, the other from current company 888 Gaming, by a panel of Delaware Lottery and government officials. Keeley expressed Delaware Lottery's concern about gambling addiction as an important focus in granting the new contract and said that Rush Street Interactive can have warnings and limitations in place to protect customers.
"We don't want someone to bet their house, or bet their kids' college fund on an Eagles game or a Ravens game," Keeley said. "We know many people who visit Delaware or live in Delaware understand that this is a game and it's to play and have fun. Some people may choose to go to a movie, some people may choose to go see a band, somebody may choose to go to the casino. They may have their buddies around at a game and place a couple bets. What we don't want is for people to overextend themselves... I think that the company we chose knows that that is a very important item for us and has highlighted their ability to help us make sure that doesn't happen."
HISTORY OF SPORTS BETTING IN DELAWARE
Keeley told CoastTV News that in-person sports betting has been available in Delaware since 2009. Though online sports betting isn't available in Delaware yet, she said it has been available in other states throughout the country, including nearby Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The reason Delaware hasn't jumped on the bandwagon yet was because the lottery's purpose, according to the state constitution, is to make as much money as possible for the state. Keeley said that currently, sports betting and online gaming make up a small percentage of Delaware Lottery's profit. In the past fiscal year, the Delaware Lottery transferred $240 million to the state general fund, and the majority came from traditional gaming. Parlays were very profitable, Keeley said, so there wasn't a hurry to expand.
Now, demand has gone up for online sports betting in Delaware, and that demand is a big reason for its expected upcoming addition. Lottery officials hope it will exceed profits from traditional parlays. Keeley also acknowledged that a dip in in-person sales is expected, but due to Delaware Lottery and Gaming operating "as one big family" along with retailers and the state's casinos, when one wins, everyone wins.
WHAT'S NEXT
Delaware Lottery is getting the contract with Rush Street Interactive up and running with online gaming first and will then move to developing online sports betting. Rush Street Interactive is meeting with the casinos to work out specifics. Once everything is in place, the lottery will decide which sports and events to offer to players, similar to the way it's done with parlay cards.
Milton neighbor Robert Ames says it's about time Delaware followed in the neighboring states' footsteps.
"They're behind on it," he said. "But why? Who knows. You know, it's like they say we're slower, lower Delaware, so we don't want to jump one thing first."
Online sports betting could come to Delaware as soon as late December or early January. More information will become available on how Delawareans can play at that time.