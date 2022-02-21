Making movies more accessible. Sun and Surf Cinema in Ocean city, is the newest movie theater to offer open captioning.
Grabbing your popcorn, candy, and finding a seat. For some, going to the movies isn't that simple.
"In order to understand the dialogue we have to be able to see it," said Linda Heller with the Hearing Loss Association of Delaware.
Open captions appear like subtitles While the movie plays, dialogue will appear at the bottom of the screen. Sun and surf will have captions on select movies and times.
"Captioning is absolutely critical for deaf and hard of hearing people regardless of the level of hearing loss they have," said Heller.
Most theaters already offer accommodations for the deaf and hard of hearing community, including closed captioning. But open captions will mean people don't have to bring in extra devices. They'll be able to enjoy a more traditional movie-going experience.
"We do offer assisted listening devices in our theater for all other show times, but we wanted to have a program in place that would let people come see it without devices and see the dialogue and the words on the screen," said Andrew Seyler with Sun & Surf Cinema.
Seyler says these captions will also be beneficial to people whose second language is English, or those who just enjoy captions. He also hopes this idea grows, and other businesses and theaters join in.
Click here to see which movies at the theater will have closed captioning in the upcoming weeks.