Fourth Street Forest

LEWES, Del.- With open space rapidly disappearing in Sussex County, a grassroots campaign is working to preserve nearly 30 acres of historic land right in downtown Lewes.

The Open Space Alliance is working to purchase the the Fourth Street Preserve, the oldest deeded property in Lewes. The preserve is the last open space within Lewes city limits and is home to diverse wildlife, including a bald eagle’s nest. The Open Space Alliance campaign aims to raise $8 million by September 2025 to secure this forest.

Jim Ford, Open Space Alliance Chair, emphasized the importance of preserving this area.

"It's an opportunity to just come and enjoy an area of peace and quiet, of solitude, natural habitat," Ford tells CoastTV. "This would provide all of those amenities as another asset for the community as a whole."

Campaign organizers plan to build a walking trail within the 29-acre preserve, ensuring it does not disturb wetlands, wildlife, or surrounding neighborhoods.

Campaign Co-Chair Pam Costanzi noted, "There will be no parking lots, no bathrooms, but it will be a place where people can come and really kind of get away from the traffic, from the busyness of city life."

The Open Space Alliance says it's in conversation with the University of Delaware and Cape Henlopen School District to have educational opportunities on the property as well.

Historic Significance

While the forest would be the first Urban Forest in Delaware--which Ford says the State Forestry Division is excited about--it has supreme historic significance as well.

"Originally it was about 100 acre parcel that started at about where Pilottown Road is now [...] and went all the way to Canary Creek," Ford tells CoastTV.  "Since then, some of that has been developed and sold off, but these remaining 30 acres are still available for preservation, which is is goes back to 1674, the original deed issued by the Duke of York. So the historical significance of the property is just fantastic. It fits right in with everything that Lewes is all about."

Fundraising

Organizers report that property owners are cooperative and willing to sell the land to the Open Space Alliance. However, substantial fundraising efforts are necessary. Numerous events, including an Art Show on Saturday at the Inn at Canal Square are being held to raise the money needed.

"More than 30 local artists have donated their artwork that has been curated by the owner of Peninsula Gallery," says Costanzi. "So these are very respected, revered artists in our community. They're donating their artwork 100%."
 
The art show is on Saturday, July 27th, from 11 to 3 at the Inn at Canal Square.