LEWES, Del.- With open space rapidly disappearing in Sussex County, a grassroots campaign is working to preserve nearly 30 acres of historic land right in downtown Lewes.
The Open Space Alliance is working to purchase the the Fourth Street Preserve, the oldest deeded property in Lewes. The preserve is the last open space within Lewes city limits and is home to diverse wildlife, including a bald eagle’s nest. The Open Space Alliance campaign aims to raise $8 million by September 2025 to secure this forest.
Jim Ford, Open Space Alliance Chair, emphasized the importance of preserving this area.
"It's an opportunity to just come and enjoy an area of peace and quiet, of solitude, natural habitat," Ford tells CoastTV. "This would provide all of those amenities as another asset for the community as a whole."
Campaign organizers plan to build a walking trail within the 29-acre preserve, ensuring it does not disturb wetlands, wildlife, or surrounding neighborhoods.
Campaign Co-Chair Pam Costanzi noted, "There will be no parking lots, no bathrooms, but it will be a place where people can come and really kind of get away from the traffic, from the busyness of city life."
The Open Space Alliance says it's in conversation with the University of Delaware and Cape Henlopen School District to have educational opportunities on the property as well.
Historic Significance
While the forest would be the first Urban Forest in Delaware--which Ford says the State Forestry Division is excited about--it has supreme historic significance as well.
Fundraising
Organizers report that property owners are cooperative and willing to sell the land to the Open Space Alliance. However, substantial fundraising efforts are necessary. Numerous events, including an Art Show on Saturday at the Inn at Canal Square are being held to raise the money needed.