LEWES, Del. - Lewes residents as well as people who live throughout Sussex County have an upcoming opportunity to help preserve 120 acres of land in Lewes.
The lands in mind are a 29-acre preserve on Fourth Street Extended and the 89-acre Ard na Griene preserve between Savannah and New roads. The project is the result of a partnership between the Greater Lewes Foundation and the Sussex County Land Trust, which will also be managing another plot of land set to be purchased by the Sussex County Council for preservation near Milton.
"This is the largest public and private initiative to be undertaken locally, and one of the most significant and long-lasting for our region," said Jim Ford, chair of the foundation's Open Space Alliance.
A public information meeting will look at goals like fundraising and creating a web page to process donations. According to the Greater Lewes Foundation, around $18.3 million needs to be raised by Dec. 31, 2024, to acquire both of pieces of land. Nearly $5 million of that total is needed from private individuals and businesses. So far, an anonymous $1 million donation has already been made.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewes Public Library. Questions about the project and meeting can be directed to campaign director Pam Costanzi at 302-644-0107.