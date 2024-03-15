Maryland- In an initiative to keep Maryland's highways clean and safe, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is set to kick off Operation Clean Sweep Maryland. According to the department, the initiative starts Mar. 18th. The department says that Operation Clean Sweep Maryland is a program that aims to almost double the amount of litter clean-up and mowing on Maryland roads. As summer approaches, so do the mowing cycles and the need for litter and debris cleanup. MDOT encourages drivers to use caution, slow down, and move over to protect the crews diligently working to clear the state highways. Maryland State Highway Administrator William Pines emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining cleaner and greener neighborhoods, stressing the responsibility of properly disposing of trash and securing loads to prevent debris from littering the roads.
The State Highway Administration's commitment to tidying up Maryland's roadways comes with a significant cost. According to the department, $42 million was spent over the past five years on litter removal efforts. Last fiscal year alone, the department says that over 300,000 bags of trash were collected at a staggering expense of $15 million. The State Highway Administration says that is equal to the cost of 45 new dump trucks or nearly 60 miles of resurfaced roads. Operation Clean Sweep Maryland marks a concerted effort to address litter-related challenges, as people are encouraged to report litter and high grass issues on state roads to help in the initiative.