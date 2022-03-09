LEWES, Del. — On Wednesday, law enforcement officers from Delaware and Maryland gathered to bring Operation Dawg House to a close. The operation started in March of 2020 to stop a drug trafficking organization led by George Johnson. Johnson is one of 45 people arrested for trafficking drugs such as heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania into Sussex county and Maryland.
The Delaware State Police (DSP) worked with Maryland State Police to seize more than 330,605 bags of heroin worth $1,653,025.
The officers also discovered $65,000 in cash, and three hand-guns in what DSP officers call the largest drug seizure in Delaware history. Police say those drugs were responsible for four deaths and a dozen non-fatal overdoses just in Delaware the last two years.
Attorney General Kathleen Jennings says Delaware is one of the three worst-hit states by drug overdoses which take 400 lives each year.
Wicomico County Sheriff Michael Lewis says the DPS and MPS are working together to reduce the amount on illegal substances in Delmarva, and to track down the eight people are still at large.
"I can assure you you'll see many more of these to come. We're going to go after drug traffickers and we're going to hold them accountable," Sheriff Lewis said.
The full press conference can be found on Delaware State Police's Facebook page.