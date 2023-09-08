Operation SEAs The Day helps wounded veterans

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Red, white and blue covered Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Selbyville today.
Operation SEAs The Day made it's return to show its support for military families and veterans.
The organization brings wounded veterans to Bethany Beach for a beach vacation- where they can relax with their families. A parade and other events are also traditions.
The families stay in houses and condos donated by neighbors. Over 100 businesses have offered gift cards and discounts to the families as well.
Jen Fitzsimmons with Operation SEAs the Day says it's the least that can be done.
"It's bringing veterans who have been through so much," she said. "They're wounded veterans that have suffered great loss and their families have gone right along on that ride with them."
A parade that began in Bethany Beach and ended in Selbyville brought hundreds of people, waving flags and welcoming veterans home.
Shafeek Karamat has served his country all over the world- and says the public support means so much to him.
"That's literally the American dream. I mean, honestly, what else better feeling is there to know that you do everything you can for your own country and then everyone else is able to give that right back to you."
Twenty three families have been invited this year.