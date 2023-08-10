School Supplies

Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack

DELAWARE - With the school year coming up fast the Delaware State Police Community Outreach Unit is trying to do their part to help families in need. DSP is once again rolling out their annual "Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack" program.

Troopers will be collecting school supply donations for the community until August 21st. They will then handout those school supplies to kids in need across the state when classes begin.

Here is a list of the items that troopers are requesting for donation:

BackpacksNo. 2 Pencils
24-Count CrayonsSpiral Notebooks
Large Pink ErasersColored Pencils
Washable MarkersHighlighters
3-Ring BindersLoose Leaf Wide Ruled Paper
Composition BooksBox of Tissues
Plastic Pocket FoldersHand Sanitizer

If you would like to donate to this cause you can bring any of the items on this supply list to any Troop or Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union.