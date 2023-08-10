DELAWARE - With the school year coming up fast the Delaware State Police Community Outreach Unit is trying to do their part to help families in need. DSP is once again rolling out their annual "Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack" program.
Troopers will be collecting school supply donations for the community until August 21st. They will then handout those school supplies to kids in need across the state when classes begin.
Here is a list of the items that troopers are requesting for donation:
|Backpacks
|No. 2 Pencils
|24-Count Crayons
|Spiral Notebooks
|Large Pink Erasers
|Colored Pencils
|Washable Markers
|Highlighters
|3-Ring Binders
|Loose Leaf Wide Ruled Paper
|Composition Books
|Box of Tissues
|Plastic Pocket Folders
|Hand Sanitizer
If you would like to donate to this cause you can bring any of the items on this supply list to any Troop or Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union.