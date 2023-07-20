SALISBURY, Md. - A new Narcan Leave Behind program begins this month in Salisbury. Through a partnership between the Wicomico County Health Department and the Salisbury Fire Department, first responders will begin leaving Narcan, a lifesaving medication known to reverse an opioid overdose, behind on calls in which someone who has experienced an overdose refuses transport to an emergency department.
"The distribution of these kits is a new way our field clinicians will be able to assist in the overall risk reduction of our community," said Chris Truitt, EMS assistant chief at the Salisbury Fire Department. "These kits can help avoid harmful or fatal overdoses and give an at-risk population, as well as their families and friends, a crucial link to treatment and assistance."
Responders from the fire department will focus on individuals who are in a high-risk population along with their friends and family for training on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. Targeted people who could benefit from having the medication on hand will likely be offered a Narcan kit before the department leaves the scene.
More information on this program is available through Christina Bowie-Simpson, opioid coordinator, at christina.bowie@maryland.gov or through Truitt at ctruitt@salisbury.md.