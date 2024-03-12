PHILADELPHIA, Pa - The case to block a Delaware ban of certain weapons such as AK-47s and AR-15s had its next step Monday in The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit with oral arguments.
The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association is claiming this ban violates the Second and Fourteenth Amendments. If so, they then question if the district errored when refusing to grant a preliminary injunction.
The bans against making, selling, buying, and owning certain high capacity magazine weapons were signed into law in 2022 by Governor John Carney (D). The suit was filled quickly after that.
It is the latest in a series of legal moves dealing with gun restriction in Delaware.
The decision in this case could be months away.