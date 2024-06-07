DOVER, Del -It is one of the "go to" drinks during the summer season in Delaware coastal communities and now it is in position to receive official recognition. On Thursday, Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf (D -District 14) who represents Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Dewey Beach, introduced Bill 444 that would make the Orange Crush the state cocktail.
Most orange crushes contain freshly squeezed orange juice, vodka, an orange liqueur, and a lime soda. Three years ago, The Starboard in Dewey Beach took orange crushes a step further by selling the beverage in a can.
While the drink is a staple in many of Delaware's beach bars, it appears to have its roots just over the state line in Ocean City. The Harborside Inn on South Harbor Rd lays claim to being the inventor of the orange crush. In his song It's A Maryland Thing You Wouldn't Understand country music singer and Ocean City native Jimmy Charles references orange crushes. Over 200 years ago there was a dispute over the Maryland/Delaware border, if this bill is approved and signed by the governor it could lead to another dispute. This time over which state is the home of the Orange Crush. The Bill is now being reviewed by the House Administration Committee.