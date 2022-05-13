REHOBOTH BEACH, Del- Nicola's original 1st Street location will end dine in service after June 12.
The popular restaurant saying the location will do carryout at the location after that. On June 13, Nicola's says it will be open at 11 a.m. daily on both floors of the Rehoboth Avenue location.
"Don't worry all of your original location favorite servers are moving to the Avenue with us before we all move together to the highway," a Facebook post reads.
Nicola's is currently constructing a new location on Route One in the Five Points area of Lewes, a move the restaurant says is bittersweet.
"We know the original location means so much to so many of our customers," the post reads. "We've already had several people this week tell us it was thier "last time" dining there and that they would see us on the highway."
Nicola's says it will post often about its hours all summer. More on why Nicola's says its moving can be found on their Facebook page.