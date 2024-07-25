LEWES, Del. - A beloved vehicle visited the coast on Thursday. The famous Oscar Meyar Wienermobile made a stop at the Weis in Lewes.
Some fans even got the chance to ride with the vehicle as it was on the Cape May - Lewes Ferry.
Karen and Darryl McCauley of Lewes told CoastTV News, "I was in the store the other day and saw the ad, so. And then last night, my daughter and I were on the ferry coming back with it. So it was kind of cool. -- Relish... We'll relish it. Relish the experience."
John Cross of Lewes said, "Well, I really think that, the Wienermobile does a great job of bringing the community together around the love of hot dogs, and, it's just a great event to come out."
The Wienermobile will make its next stop at the Weis in Millsboro on July 26 and Millville on July 27.