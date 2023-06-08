SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Grey skies loomed overhead of landscapers today.
Air quality made it difficult for workers to breathe- and to keep working.
Marco Morales of Morales Builders had to move workers inside dur to poor air quality.
"I had to relocate my guys inside because it's hard to breathe, and it it hurts your throat," he said. "It's just it's hard to be outside for today."
DelDOT decided to pull workers from construction zones today due to the air quality. However, the agency said contractors could decide if they wanted to work on by the roads on their own.
The haze from the wildfires in Canada didn't stop everyone from working.
Shayne Brittingham with lawn and order landscaping he has been urging workers to take breaks -and to get inside as much as possible.
"We're having a little bit of a tough time staying around our quota," he said. But, you know, I'm just encouraging the workers to take their time. If we have to leave a little bit early, that's okay as well."
DNREC said today that Sussex County is currently has unhealthy to very unhealthy levels of air quality. The agency is asking everyone to try to limit their time outdoors as much as possible.