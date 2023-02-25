LEWES, Del. - The First Annual Latino Business and Community Expo organized by the Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs or ¡DALE¡ and La Plaza Delaware was held today at Cape Henlopen High School.
Over 120 businesses from different industries came together to show the Sussex County community what they have to offer in between music and food.
"It's so amazing. I love it. I've lived in Sussex County for all of my life, and I think this is the first time I've seen something like this happen," said Isana Ventura, business owner and mentor at La Plaza Delaware. "I can't wait for next year cause it's going to be better," Ventura added.
La Plaza Delaware is a nonprofit partnership created to increase opportunities, business savvy, and prosperity for Latino and minority-owned businesses.