DELAWARE - Nearly 600 nonprofit organizations in Delaware raised more than $2.3 million during this year's Do More 24 Delaware event. The event is seen as the state's biggest day of giving and saw more than 15,000 donations in the 24-hour period that began at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.
"We are thrilled at the turnout during this year’s Do More 24 Delaware giving day, especially among young professionals seeking to make a difference with their philanthropic dollars," said Charlie Vincent, executive director of Spur Impact Association. "Delawareans came out in full force to support the nonprofits that are making a difference throughout our state."
Organized jointly by United Way of Delaware and Spur Impact, the 24-hour fundraising marathon invited the public to support their favorite Delaware nonprofits by donating through their individual giving pages on DoMore24Delaware.org. In doing so, nonprofits became eligible to earn a portion of $625,000 in matching gifts and cash prizes that were donated by more than 25 sponsor organizations from across the state.
"The grassroots nature of this day allows everyone to be a philanthropist at a level that suits their budget," said Dan Cruce, chief operating officer of United Way of Delaware. "We could not do our work without our nonprofit community... Our state’s nonprofits inspire change, support those who need any of a wide range of services, shed light on community needs, and advocate for change. We are so proud of Delaware for showing up for Delaware’s largest day of giving!"
A full list of sponsors and more information can be found at www.DoMore24Delaware.org.