DOVER, Del. - More than 200 people convened at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover on Tuesday for the 2024 Latino Forum, organized by the Delaware Hispanic Commission.
The forum brought together influential Latino community leaders, public officials, political candidates, and other stakeholders who engaged in discussions on critical issues impacting the Latino community across Delaware.
Governor John Carney, Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer addressed the audience.
"It is so important for us to come together and learn from each other, learn from one another, and support one another," said Carlos de los Ramos, Delaware Hispanic Commission Chair. "It is important for us to really present who we are as a community to the legislators and administrators of the state of Delaware, but just as important is for us as a community to learn who they are and what it is that they are doing; laws that are being passed here in the state of Delaware that will affect me as a Latino, my family, and my community."
The day featured three panel discussions on workforce development, education, and immigration.