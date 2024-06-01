MILFORD, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware, in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Justice and the Office of Defense Services, will host a summer job and resource fair on Thursday, June 6, starting at 11 a.m. at the Food Bank of Delaware in Milford.
The fair will feature over 30 vendors, including local employers seeking to hire and community organizations offering resources to Delawareans. Confirmed participants include the Food Bank of Delaware, Project Totem, Aquila of DE, the Office of Defense Services - Public Defenders Office, Abriendo Puertas, Wilmington VA Medical Center, Delaware Department of Labor, Sussex County Health Coalition, Sevita Health and more.
The event will go until 3 p.m. and is located at 102 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, Delaware. To register for the job and resource fair, visit fbd.org.