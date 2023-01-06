DOVER, Del - Over $500,000 has been awarded to Kent County Parks and Recreation. The funding comes from the National Park Service's adopted “Save America’s Treasures” program.
Bestowed by the Historic Preservation Fund, the grant will assist in the renovations of the Goggin Manor House and Brecknock County Park in Camden, DE.
According to the county, The Goggin Manor House at Brecknock County Park was built in four stages beginning in the eighteenth century through the late nineteenth century. The house is constructed of brick and a frame and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.