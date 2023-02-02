DELAWARE - Over eight million visitors attended Delaware State Parks in 2022 according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The Division of Parks and Recreation says that attendance has increased each year sine 2015, setting new records each time. In the past five years alone, attendance is up 37%.
"We are excited that the public is getting out to Delaware State Parks more than ever and discovering the many attractions and offerings the parks provide through our Division of Parks and Recreation,” secretary Shawn Garvin said about the record year. “Not only is attendance up, but I am extremely proud of the high marks our division staff receive for customer service, thanks to their dedicated efforts."
The most visited state park was Sussex County's Cape Henlopen, with just shy of two million visitors and accounting for almost 25% of all park visits. Also popular among park-goers were upstate parks Alapocas Run, Auburn Valley, Brandywine Zoo, Fort Delaware, and Felton's Killens Pond, which each saw visitation increase by more than 10% last year. With record-breaking numbers yet again, the parks systems are looking to fill vacancies.
"We also are aware that such voluminous visitation year-to-year calls for more staff working both at the parks and in administration," said Garvin. "There currently is a range of job openings we look to fill as DNREC and the Division of Parks and Recreation work to meet demands from the rising growth in visits made to Delaware State Parks."
In addition to filling these positions, the parks have noted that more people are volunteering. There was a 23% increase in volunteer hours at the parks in 2022 compared to 2021, and more people are also participating in amenities and other programs that the parks offer like school programs, events, golfing, surf fishing, and the Killens Pond water park.
Another achievement for the parks includes the Division of Parks and Recreation receiving accreditation from the National Recreation and Park Association's Commission for Accreditation, which is an endorsement that less than 2% of parks and rec agencies in the country have.