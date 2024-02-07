DOVER, Del. - In 2023, the collaborative efforts of DelDOT and its partners led to a significant cleanup initiative, resulting in the collection of 91,810 bags of trash.
As part of the ongoing Keep DE Litter Free initiative, various entities, including DelDOT Maintenance & Operations employees, DART, Adopt-A-Highway/Sponsor-A-Highway volunteers, the Work A Day Earn A Pay Program, and contributions from the Delaware Department of Corrections' (DOC) inmate work program, actively participated in this campaign.
DelDOT and its partners also collected nearly 5,000 tires and 68 appliances from alongside Delaware roads.
“Keeping trash off our roads not only improves the appearance of our state, it keeps it out of our waterways, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for all of us,” said Governor John Carney.
Those interested in contributing to the efforts to Keep DE Litter Free can explore opportunities on the state's website.