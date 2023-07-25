DORCHESTER COUNTY, Del. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced that they will be resurfacing an over two mile section of Route 50 heading west.
Repaving will begin on the stretch, which runs from Mill Road and Linkwood Road, on Monday, July 31.
According to the administration, crews will work from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during weekdays. During this time, there will be single lane closures and a flagging operation, so they say drivers should prepare for delays during those times.
They say hot asphalt can take up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can cross the new road surface.
The administration expects work to be complete by the end of August, weather permitting.