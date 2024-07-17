LEWES, Del -The plans for a future building that would be home to a new Lightship Overfalls museum could be voted on tonight by the Lewes Planning Commission. The plans call for removing an existing shed that is on the canal front between the basketball court and the Overfalls.
After it is removed, a 480 square foot building would be constructed. Inside would be museum exhibits and educational space. The land is already leased to the Overalls Foundation. It was dedicated on June 14, 2011. The Overfalls has highlighted the history of the use of lightships along the Atlantic Coast that began in the 19th century. Click here to view site plan from Century Engineering.