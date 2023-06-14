OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced that they will begin an overnight milling and patching project on Route 90 (Ocean City Expressway) Sunday.
The administration says that the work will happen Sundays through Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting June 18th and ending by the end of the month, weather permitting.
The area covered is between Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) and Route 113 (Worcester Highway), says the administration, which will be closed to traffic in both directions while the work is getting done.
They offer the following detours to use during worktime:
Drivers heading east on Route 50: continue east on US 50 to MD 589 (Racetrack Road); turn left onto MD 589 and follow to MD 90; and turn either east or west onto MD 90.
Drivers heading west on MD 90: continue west on MD 90 to MD 589; take right onto the ramp to MD 589 south (left at light); and follow MD 589 to US 50, and take US 50 west.
The State Highway Administration says hey understand that detours and roadwork can be an inconvenience, but this work is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable transportation system.
They invite drivers in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.