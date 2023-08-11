LEWES, Del. - Lewes will be experiencing three overnight power outages throughout September and October, according to the Lewes Board of Public Works.
They say these outages will take place on:
- Thursday, Sept. 14
- Thursday, Oct. 5
- Thursday, Oct. 19
All three outages will take place from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
The board says these outages are necessary so that Delmarva Power can relocate transmission lines from Savannah Road to the DelDOT Old Orchard Realignment Project.
They say anyone reliant on electricity for medical reasons or safety equipment should have backup provisions in place during these periods.
Anyone with questions is invited to contact the Board of Public Works office at 302-645-6228.