SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury says they will be replacing an underground water main overnight on Monday, July 17.
The city says that crews will begin excavating at 9 p.m., with water shut off at or around 10 p.m. They say water will be restored for business and residents by Tuesday Morning.
According to the city, they are working on an ongoing effort to keep the public informed of improvements taking place inside the city. They regret any convenience that that the shutdown could cause, and appreciate the public's patience and cooperation with the project.