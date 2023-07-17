ELLENDALE, Del. - A big roadwork project in Ellendale has been delayed.
An overpass at routes 113 and 16 has been delayed due to concerns of its construction overlapping with the overpass planned for routes 113 and 404 outside of Georgetown.
DelDOT says the route 113 and 16 overpass was initially set to be built before the overpass at 113 and 404, but the schedules were switched.
Neighbors in Ellendale today said something needs to be done at routes 16 and 113, as it is a dangerous intersection.
"Just a couple of weeks ago, they had two medevacs here and I see two crosses out there, so I knew that wasn't a good thing," said Ellendale neighbor Karen Swain. "We've got to do something. If we do nothing, the same things keep happening."
DelDOT says the 113 and 16 overpass will be built after the overpass at 113 and 404. The overpass at 113 and 404 is planned to be complete by 2027.
There is no concrete completion or start date for the 113 and 16 overpass at this time.