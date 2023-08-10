LEWES, Del.- The man who was taking care of the dogs in a Lewes animal cruelty case stated his side to CoastTV News.
Thirty-five dogs were taken from a dilapidated house, and neighbors say it was a heartbreaking sight, but Dillon Hensey, the man taking care of the dogs, claims he tried to get help.
He told CoastTV he claims to have reached out to multiple agencies to get the dogs out of the house, but no one would help.
"It seemed everywhere I asked for help they looked down on me for trying to 'get rid of so many dogs'. To me, it was finding a better home and a loving family," he said.
CoastTV has not been able to confirm this claim with the agencies sited by Hensey.
Neighbors said the dogs could be seen wandering around the neighborhood unattended, with some escaping through a broken window on the house. When the dogs were taken in by the Brandywine Valley SPCA, they had problems with their fur, teeth and with fleas.
Jenny Goodman said it was heartbreaking to see this happen in her neighborhood.
"Thirty-plus animals being locked in a home is horrible... just horrible," she said.
Hensey claims he tried his best to take care of the dogs, but was overwhelmed.
"Whatever happens I just want to say goodbye," he said. "I’ve grown very attached to them. I don’t want them to think I gave up on them."
The dogs are being taken care of and groomed. Some have been named after members of the Philadelphia Eagles football team.
BVSPCA says some of the dogs could be ready for adoption as early as this coming weekend.