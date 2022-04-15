OCEAN CITY, Md.- A popular spot to dine in Ocean City is now gone, but it won't be empty for long. Union Chesapeake is moving into the previous Phillips building this Spring.
New owner, Frank Raffo says they're listening to what the people want, and will start off with the buffet upstairs. Then, after Memorial Day, they will focus on dining downstairs.
"Which will basically be an a-la-carte seafood restaurant with steam pots, blue crabs by the dozen, crab cakes. Basically anything to do with Maryland, it's going to be here," says owner of Union Chesapeake, Frank Raffo.
Phillips fans who are sad to see it go, can hang on to parts of the old restaurant for a little while longer. The new owner says his priority right now is not renovating, but making sure the restaurant is ready to open this year.
"Right now, we don't have much time. So every year when we close in October, we're going to be putting more money into the business. The owner of the building actually wants to help with that too," said Raffo.
They are putting an emphasis on Union in the title Union Chesapeake. The owners want to help smaller, local businesses.
"Every time someone comes in here, they will have a menu they can take home. That will have a QR code next to certain items and that QR code will go straight to Google maps and send them to a small restaurant that's open year round around here. Those are the places that work their butts off," said Raffo.
The restaurant is currently hiring for all positions. Anyone interested can email FRaffo167@gmail.com.