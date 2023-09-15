It is referred to as "Local Summer," the time in late September when parking fees end and people who live near coastal communities get some beach time without having to pay for a spot to park their car.
Several communities will end paid requirements on Friday, September 15.
In Rehoboth Beach, metered parking ends at 10 pm while paying to park on other streets lasts until 5 pm.
Free parking in Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island begins after midnight.
In Bethany Beach paying to park will be in effect until 11 pm from Hollywood St. to 1st St. and until 8 pm in all other areas. While in South Bethany the parking season ends at 5 pm.
There are communities that will charge for parking beyond Friday. Meters at Lewes beaches will remain on until Oct. 1. Meters are in effect downtown until Oct. 15.
You will have to pay to park at Ocean City until Oct. 1. That goes down to just Fridays until November 1.