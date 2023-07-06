GEORGETOWN, Del. - Volunteers and residents of the Springboard Pallet Village in Georgetown gathered on Thursday for the first day of painting the outsides of 40 cabins that provide a home to those without one. The goal of the project is to beautify the village by painting the cabins a variety of cheery colors.
"We've had a tremendous turnout of volunteers," said Judson Malone, executive director of the Springboard Collaborative. "I think we're up to over a hundred for today and tomorrow. Everybody responded to the call, even in the heat."
Volunteers gathered Thursday and will meet again Friday. Village residents like Francyne Morton also picked up brushes and got to work.
"I'm excited! I think it's just wonderful and I know the place is going to look so great!" she told WRDE. "What I like is that colors change your mood, so we should all be happy. It's going to be really nice. I'm grateful that people are doing it. It's going to light up the place."
The pallet village opened in January to provide housing and other services for the homeless like assistance opening bank accounts or organizing job fairs.
"I'm helping people, so it's a good feeling," said volunteer Sabrina Knight.
Volunteers will gather again on Friday to finish the work. Those who are interested in supporting the village but can't make it to paint can still help. Malone said he is looking for a $1,000 donor sponsorship for the village and that the organization's website, the-springboard.org, also has a donation link for any amount someone can give. Donations will go towards the village's operating expenses.