MILFORD, Del. - A man and woman from Dover were arrested after throwing merchandise at a Royal Farms employee, according to Milford police.
Officers arrived to Royal Farms on Silicato Highway near Grotto Pizza and Milford High School on May 1 just before 5 p.m. Their investigation revealed that two unknown people became disorderly in the store and began to throw things at an employee, which resulted in damaged merchandise. A man, later identified as 32-year-old Nevis Gregory of Dover, then jumped over the counter and assaulted the employee, according to police.
Officers were able to identify the woman as 25-year-old Amber Lewis, also from Dover. The pair was found and arrested by police on May 9.
Gregory was charged with third degree assault and Lewis was charged with offensive touching. Both were also charged with third degree conspiracy, criminal mischief under $1,000, and disorderly conduct. They both received a no contact order with the victim, were ordered to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas in the future, and released on their own recognizance.