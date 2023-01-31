WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two men have been arrested after a West Ocean City search and seizure that recovered nearly 77 lbs. of marijuana THC in December.
According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, a warrant was obtained after a significant Controlled Dangerous Substance Investigation by the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team. They say that the search recovered the following:
- Around 76.74 lbs. of marijuana THC
- Four (4) firearms including a Palmetto AR-15 rifle, Keltec Model 2000 9mm, a Mossberg 12ga shotgun, a Remington 12ga shotgun
- A large amount of ammunition, including high capacity magazines and body armor
- 102.5 grams of marijuana THC edibles
- 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms
- $82,391.00 of suspected drug proceeds
The office says they identified and arrested Andrew Campbell Founds from Ocean City, and John Paul Ternahan of Frankford, Delaware after an investigation. They say that the two were charged with a variety of controlled dangerous substance and weapons violations and were subsequently committed to the Worcester County Jail without bond on the day of their arrest.
According to the Office, their Criminal Enforcement team was helped by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team, Ocean City Police Department's Narcotics/Vice Unit, Worcester County State's Attorney's Office, Washington-Baltimore HIDTA, during the course of this investigation.
The office says that the investigation was also supported through the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network - Worcester County Initiative which is through the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services that provides grant funding and strategic support to network member sites to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through interagency collaboration.