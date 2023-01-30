GEORGETOWN, Del.- It all started as barren land with garbage everywhere.
On Monday, 40 pallets stand tall and ten of them have new temporary homeowners.
Judson Malone of the Springboard Collaborative says this is just the start of the journey on the road to recovery for the homeless.
"Our team really needs to get to work with each individual participant," Malone said. "Work on their plan, work on what’s unique to their needs. We’re not trying to tell them how to fix themselves. But we’re saying, it’s not home. It’s a temporary place so we can plan on your next steps."
One of the main goals for Springboard Collaborative in combating this homelessness crisis is to take people from tent city and get them into the pallets.
Jason Fabian has been living in "Tent City" for 15 weeks and is set to go into the pallets Wednesday or Thursday of this week.
"I’m really excited," Fabian said. "Hopefully it will help me progress and make me more stable and move on."
Malone says there is still work to be done in the village but this initial move-in was a solid start.
"We still have some construction work to be completed," Malone said. "The cabins have electricity and the mattresses are all out."
Supply drives have went well for the homeless, but Malone says they are still in need of brand new underwear for both men and women.
The intake process will continue through Thursday as ten people will be welcomed each day.
It’s been a long haul for the Springboard and its partners but now they can go to sleep at night, knowing people who didn’t have shelter now have a place to stay.