Pallet Village Pets Get A Helping Hand

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Care for kittens. The Brandywine Valley SPCA and the Georgetown Pallet Village are teaming up to provide veterinary care for the homeless pet owners living there.
The Pallet Village has always allowed pets but having them posed several financial challenges.
Jamie Delacruz and his cat Rust live in the Pallet Village. Delacruz said that with a pet, he is given a sense of purpose, "I wanted a companion. It gets a little depressing sometimes, especially with my life situation."
People living here are able to keep their pets thanks to free veterinary services from the BVSPCA. Services that otherwise would cost hundreds of dollars.
The shelter said that these acts of kindness actually help them keep the shelters from overflowing, "If you provide the services for them to spay and neuter their pets... automatically you're saving lives.. automatically! Because those animals don't end up in a shelter and those animals don't end up producing unwanted puppies or kittens."
Yarn and Bone also dropped off several bags of food. Donations that will significantly help Francyne Morton who also lives in the village, "I worry about it.. I went today and got a few bucks out of the bank that I had. It wasn't much but it's enough to get cat food."
Many like Morton and her cat Callie are working with Spring Board Collaborative to make sure they can bring their furry friends with them when they move out.
"Get them to a doctor, make sure the paperwork is done properly, and get them registered as an emotional support animal does help." said Trish Hill with the Spring Board Collaborative.
The BVSPCA says that they will be back every two weeks to provide medicine for the animals and on a monthly basis to provide checkups.