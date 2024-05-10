Pallet Village's response to homelessness stigma in Sussex County

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Springboard's Pallet Village in Georgetown offers a safe place to stay for those experiencing homelessness. On Friday, March 10th, organizers held an event titled "Dispelling the Myth of Homelessness in Sussex County." Organizers say there are accusations going around that Pallet Village attracts more homeless individuals to the area.
According to the Springboard Collaborative, which operates the village, up to 100 people from Sussex County, specifically Georgetown, have been through the program. Through Pallet Village, individuals can access healthcare, mental health services, addiction help, and job opportunities.
Judson Malone, the co-founder of the Springboard Collaborative, reports that 80 percent of participants successfully find housing after their stay.
"Within a week of them coming in and finally having a lockable door and a warm cabin to be in, just within a few weeks they're ready to start treatment for whatever, if they have a drug addiction problem, they're now ready to address that, where previously in the woods that's how they get through the day", said Malone.
According to organizers, the growing problem of homelessness is due to the affordable housing crisis.