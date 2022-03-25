DOVER, Del. - Local relief efforts for families in Ukraine continue as we mark a month since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. One Ukrainian doctor with PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover is helping families fleeing the war one shipment at a time.
Dr. Kirill Alekseyev has been collecting donations every week to then ship out to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian native says since the war began to unfold he knew he had to do something to help his family and others in need.
"We're going to load up all the items we collected over the week and then we're going to take it to a church in Harrisburg Pennsylvania where they have 40-50 volunteers sort through everything box everything label everything and then he's actually coming from New Jersey where he was dropping off 10 pallets of medical supplies to get ready to ship," explained Alekseyev.
A variety of things like medicine, medical supplies and baby supplies are being sent out weekly.
"He's going to deliver it probably sometime next week, soon as the plane is full, he's going to be flying down, personally supervising all the supplies and material into Ukraine right across the polish borders," added Alekseyev.
A joint effort to stand in solidarity for those suffering during a war.
"There's something that everybody can do and if we all come together, continue to come together weekly, we're going to make sure that number one we pray through this, they have these needs and they're not going away," said Dave Tiberi, the president of Emergency Response Protocol.
For updates you can follow PAM's Facebook group for Ukraine relief: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1018302858763638
Drop-off locations:
PAM of Delaware: 1240 McKee Road, Dover, DE 19904
Tokyo Steakhouse: 17906 Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958
Lions Club of New Castle
Easterseals of New Castle and Georgetown: 22317 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947
Donate Delaware 110 West Market Street Newport
Every fiber Seaford 306 High Street Seaford
Delaware Thunder Ice Skate Rink Harrington
Kent General by cafeteria front entrance 640 S State St Dover
Medical Society of Delaware 900 pride crossing Newark DE
Sussex Campus Bayhealth 4th Floor
Jen Mor Florist - 2109 S. DuPont Hwy, Dover DE