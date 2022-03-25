Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In Atlantic coastal waters, Coastal waters from Great Egg Inlet to Cape May NJ out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm. In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&