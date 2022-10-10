Panhandling an Increasing Issue in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A recent workshop with the Milford city council reveals local's concerns for an ongoing panhandling issue.
Vice Mayor, Jason James Sr. said, "We do have an obligation to the citizens that want to be free from you know what they consider harassment and you know affecting their businesses."
Organizations like Code Purple say this is due to the end of the pandemic.
"The funds of ARPA that had run out, a lot of the people that it helped are not being helped at this point so we're going to see a lot of homelessness and panhandling." said President of Code Purple, Dr. Maribel Garcia.
It's at intersections like the one off of 113 in Milford where panhandlers are seen the most. I spoke to one of them and they say that this is their only choice given they have a criminal history and no address.
The Vice Mayor says this is a safety concern given his past experience with those panhandling.
"I'm in a SUV and you know there's so close to the road, I'm afraid my mirror is going to hit them. Then I'm going to be in trouble for striking this person. When they step out off the curb, to receive money or whatever happens, there's issues." said James.
Code Purple has ways of deterring panhandling for those who are looking for basic need items.
"In Kent County, specifically in Dover, we decided to create a specific bag that gives food instead of giving money. That gives food, personal hygiene items, and a resource guide inside the bag." -- "Obviously it's not going to eradicate it, just like homelessness is not going to be eradicated, but it will decrease and people will feel more safe." said Dr. Garcia.
She also says that a mobile food unit is in the works, that will come to areas like Milford.