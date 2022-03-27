LONG NECK, Del. — On Sunday, more than a dozen employees at Paradise Companies gathered at the Pots Nets Lakeside Community Center to accept job applications for the summer season.
Leaders at Paradise Companies say they have raised more than $30,000 in the past six months for charities in the Long Neck and Millsboro area, including the Warrior Weekend program.
"It helps active, injured military and their family go on a little vacation or time away to distress from the day-to-day of being in the hospital or injured in active duty, so it kind of gives the family time to regroup and have fun with each other," Barbara Ann Racine-Kerezsi, Events Director at Paradise Companies, said.
The Warrior Weekend Program has seven vacations scheduled starting in April in parts of Pennsylvania, Virginia, and other parts of Delmarva.
Racine-Kerezsi says the money raised by Paradise companies has helped and will continue to serve Home of the brave, AMVETS groups, and The Legion.
Volunteers at American Legion Post 28 have their own Race 4 Warriors marathon on May 14.
Paradise Companies will hold a brunch on April 10 to continue raising money for Sussex County's veterans.
Paradise Companies will host their next job fair is on April 16 from 12 pm to 4 pm. Paradise Companies will also hold an adoption event with the Brandywine Valley SPCA in May.
For more information about the warrior weekend program visit https://www.warriorweekend.net/