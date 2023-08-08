DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Paradise Grill of Long Neck won in Tuesday's 2023 Restaurant Olympics held at the Lighthouse in Dewey Beach.
Twenty-one teams of restaurants across Sussex County competed in four games, including dizzy bat, an inflatable animal run, an arm linking game, and a serving tray game. The final competition was a tug-of-war showdown.
The event was organized by the Dewey Beach Business Partnership.
Partnership Executive Director and organizer Kelly Ranieri says the event is about more than just competition.
"We raise a lot of money that we put back into the community. Plus, it's always great to see all of the kids who are working so hard before a lot of them go back to college, or start their new jobs in the real world," says Ranieri.
Participant and Nalu Bar & Grill restaurant worker Brianna DiStefano says she enjoys competing against the other restaurants.
"My favorite part of today is all of the teams coming together. All of the restaurants in Dewey and Rehoboth. Everyone surrounded by each other. It's fun to get a little competitive with each other and just have fun out there," says DiStefano.
Organizers say the next Olympics will be held in August of 2024.