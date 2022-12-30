Paranormal Investigators Claim To Find Evidence Of Ghosts On Lightship Overfalls

LEWES, Del.- Do you believe in ghosts?
A group of paranormal investigators called The Phantom Detectives claim to have found substantial evidence of spirits on The Lightship Overfalls, including disembodied footsteps and voices, and high electromagnetic field readings.
The group's founder, Josh Chaires says this 85 year old ship is one of the most haunted places he's investigated.
"I've never seen an EMF (electromagnetic field) meter and also a paralight spike that high on an investigation," he said. "We might get between five and ten on most standard EMF meters, maybe twenty if we're lucky, but I've never seen it spike to 200. That was on of the most amazing phenomena I've seen on an investigation."
According to Overfalls Foundation President Mike Safina, no one to his knowledge has died on the ship, which has been docked in Lewes for almost 50 years after serving as a floating lighthouse in the 20th century. But Safina does believe the ship to have spirits walking it's quarters.
"Ships are normally spooky kinds of places," he said. "And you walk around at night, maybe you'll sense something or feel something. I know when I'm on the ship by myself, sometimes the hairs on the back of my neck will go up."
The Phantom Detectives do hope to visit Lewes again one day to investigate the Cannonball House on Front Street. The Lightship Overfalls is offering private tours during the winter months but is open to the public in the summer. You can book a tour on the ship's website.