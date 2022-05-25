DELMARVA--Communities across the nation are mourning the lives that were taken in Uvalde, Texas, after an 18-year-old gunman walked into an elementary school and killed at least 21 people Tuesday. Local leaders, parents and activists in the First State say enough is enough: Gun violence must end.
Amy Yarnall is one of the Dover and Kent Co. lead for 'Moms Demand Action in Delaware,' a volunteer group who advocates for gun reform. She remembers Oct. 19, 2021 as one of the scariest moments of her life, when she received a phone call from Dover High School, and thought her son was in danger.
"Getting a call from the local high school that says we were on lockdown because a student had a gun in school is terrifying," she said. "It was a 10-minute lockdown and they were able to do what needed to be done, but that could've gone completely differently."
Rev. Yarnall works at Wesley United Methodist Church and she said she helps a lot of people deal with different traumatic experiences. She has been part of 'Moms Demand Action in Delaware' for about four years now, because of multiple instances across the nation, and close friends of hers having been directly impacted by gun violence.
Paola Pacheco is a Latina mother of three who said the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas hits a little too close to home, knowing the city where the tragedy occurred is predominantly Latino.
"I think that pain of losing a child can't be repaired, there's nothing that can console you," she told WRDE News in Spanish. "And now imagine all these families, I think that as parents it hurts us all."
Pacheco said she's had talks with her teenagers, coming up with a safety plan if a school threat were to happen.
"Keep the cellphone and call 9-1-1 and don't confront the suspect because it could be worse," she said.
At least 19 children and two adults were killed in Tuesday's shooting, as of Wednesday evening. The latest school shooting is now considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook attack; which is why Traci Murphy, executive director of the 'Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence' says gun violence is not a a Right or Left issue, but rather a life or death one.
"While there are big calls right now to address the mental health concerns, I think the bigger reality is that gun crimes happen because of easy access and inappropriate access to firearms," she said. "If the person in Texas who committed this horrible crime was prevented from buying firearms, for some reason and there could be many reasons--because of their age, because they didn't have a mandatory waiting period, because they didn't have a permit--all of those policies would have prevented this person from being able to access a gun yesterday."
Advocates say easy access also includes obtaining weapons off the street, often making it difficult to trace.
"It just keeps hitting and so, you know I have people talk to me about 'oh it's so hopeless, there's already so many guns out there,' but it's never hopeless and the alternative of doing nothing, that's not one of the choices," said. Rev. Yarnall.