Parents petition Milford School District dress code

MILFORD, Del. - Shopping for school clothes, but at what price?
Solid colors and jeans without holes are just two rules that fall under the Milford School District's dress code, but parents like Ashley Quillen has signed a petition to loosen up the current dress code.
"Really none of them wear these clothes while they're outside of school so I'm literally just spending this money for them to be in school and they never wear it again because it's not just something they would wear on a regular basis." said Quillen, with three kids in the school district.
Other parents like Jeana Nemschick who will have two boys in school soon said she understands the financial concern with buying more clothes for school but also sees the benefit.
"If it's just a uniform then no one can feel like 'Oh well I have the cooler clothes than you' and no one would feel singled out if it was all the same." said Nemschick.
According to the Milford School District, "Students who require support with school supplies, including clothing that aligns with this policy, can reach out to their students respective schools."
Quillen hopes that other parents who agree with the petition will express their opinions at the next Milford School Board meeting. That next meeting is scheduled for August 21 at 6 p.m.