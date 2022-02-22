LAUREL, Del. - School threats once again affecting students and staff at Laurel School District. Tuesday afternoon the school district released an update to the ongoing investigation.
Monday night the district announced it was switching to virtual learning due to terroristic threats, which has parents seeking for answers.
"It's terrible for the kids," said Joseph Richardson, a Laurel resident.
Monday night the school district released a statement that said schools will be all virtual Tuesday, after learning about terroristic threats made against its school system on social media.
Laurel Police Department and Delaware State Police are aware of the threats and are investigating.
Superintendent Shawn Larrimore said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and that "At this time, the threats cannot be confirmed as non-credible."
Richardson says virtual learning takes a toll on parents as well.
"Parents have work, they have to go to work it's making it hard on them and when a parent has to stay home it makes it hard on them as well," said Richardson.
But agrees that safety reasons are an exception.
"For our child's safety I can understand that they're home learning and stuff. But I just think they really need to crack down on the school threats and stuff," said Richardson.
Back in December there were also concerns about bomb threats at the Laurel School District after a photo was being shared around online.
Laurel Police Dept. were then able to confirm the same message was being shared nationally and had no credibility.
"Us as parents can only do so much for our kids. We want to protect them constantly," said Richardson.
Parents wish kids could go to school to learn without constant worries over their safety.