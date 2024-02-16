LEWES, Del. - The brisk chill in the air Friday didn't deter a group of nature enthusiasts and park lovers from gathering at Beach Plum Island Nature Preserve in the Cape Henlopen State Park. They embarked on a mission to clean up the coastline.
Armed with grabbers, buckets, and trash bags, a couple dozen volunteers meticulously scoured the beach.
"In one little spot, it's just amazing how much is here," says Frank Carmichael of Lewes. "It's a bucket's worth in a little five-by-five area. Terrible."
Their efforts were focused on collecting litter to leave the nature preserve in a better state than they found it.
Julie Callahan says lots of items were shoved underneath reeds by the surf.
"It's not really visible on the top," says Julie Callahan of Lewes. "You have to dig down in."
This initiative highlights the growing concern for environmental preservation among local communities.
"This is fantastic," says Dave Peterson. "I didn't expect to see so many people, but it is just really nice because most of the time I'm coming through this park myself on my own."
Cape Henlopen State Park officials say a lot of little has washed up lately, so this cleanup event was crucial.