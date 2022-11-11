Parking Changes Potentially Coming To Milton

MILTON, Del.- The parking ad-hoc committee is getting ready to propose fixes to the parking situation in downtown Milton.
Changes to the parking situation could be as small as repainting parking space lines, to as big as a parking garage right in downtown Milton.
Another suggestion is using the parking lots at places like Milton Elementary to help with parking overflow.
The strain comes as the usual public parking lot for downtown is under renovation. Bob Banks says the lack of that lot is definitely being felt.
"It has to get better as they fix this water leak, that's what they're working on," he said. "So until they get this parking lot open, it's tough finding parking down here."
The ad hoc committee is meeting again to discuss the parking issues on Monday evening at 5:30. Their final meeting is expected to take place in December.