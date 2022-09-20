Parking Discussions For Next Summer Already Underway In Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach, Del.- Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners have already begun talks on next summer's parking rules.
In a September sixth commissioners workshop meeting, topics such as changes to the duration of the paid parking season, parking fee structures and costs to park your car took center stage.
One of the issues that has gained attention is the amount of free parking spaces given to organizations such as the Rehoboth Beach Public Library, the Rehoboth Beach Museum and the chamber of commerce visitor's center.
Stan Mills, Rehoboth Beach's mayor, says that parking and its revenue are important to the city. He also said that each time a free parking space is given away to an organization, the revenue from that space is gone.
"Our parking revenues go towards the beach that we rake, and keep clean and the maintenance of our boardwalk and replacing boards and keeping it clean, picking up trash around the city," he said. "Parking revenue also helps with upcoming capital projects."
No decisions on next year's parking rules have been made, but the topics will continue to be discussed in future meetings.