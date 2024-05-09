SALISBURY, Md. - Following another delay in the launch of the City's project with Flowbird in the Circle Avenue Parking Garage, it has been decided that the mechanical arms will remain up throughout the month of May to avoid delays entering and exiting the garage.
Flowbird is a mobile and web based app that allows you to find parking. The app is a one stop shop that helps you select a location, time duration, and confirm payment. In October 2023, The City of Salisbury introduced Flowbird stating "Flowbird is designed to make your life easier by offering seamless, stress free parking solutions." In the press release, the City says they were gearing up for a full launch in November 2023.
"After countless attempts to work through the difficulties concerning both hardware and software since the initial launch in February, we seem to be no closer to an acceptable long term solution," said Mayor Randy Taylor. The city will revisit the status and the arms will remain up after May if necessary. The City says permit holders will still be responsible for paying their parking fees this month.