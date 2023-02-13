SUSSEX COUNTY - Two people have died in the past three months after being hit by cars in store parking lots. A woman was hit in early February in the Back Bay Shopping Center off of Route 24 and another man was hit in the Wies parking lot in Millsboro in November. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company offers tips for pedestrians to stay safe when walking between their cars and buildings.
Staying alert is important. The fire company recommends putting mobile devices away and remaining attentive to one's surroundings, both with eyes and ears. The company also stresses the importance of understanding blind spots in parking lots like corners of buildings.
Additionally, pedestrians are encouraged to walk in main parking aisles instead of between cars, as the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says that people are often hurt when cars hit them while backing up. People should take extra caution to ensure that oncoming traffic sees them before stepping into the road and treat parking lots like streets by stopping and looking both ways before crossing aisles.
"Don't assume drivers see you," the company posted on Facebook.
As for ways drivers can contribute to safety, the company says they should pay special attention because they can face legal issues in addition to the bad situation of hitting a pedestrian. Drivers should reduce their speed, especially in bad weather, as this will provide more reaction time in unexpected situations. When backing up, it is recommended for drivers to look twice and similarly, assume pedestrians don't see them.
The big message for both drivers and pedestrians: "Safety is your responsibility!"